New York City FC’s 2020 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Match to Air on YES Network and UniMas/TUDN

New York City FC today announced that the Club’s 2020 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal match at Orlando City SC on Saturday, November 21 will air live in English on YES Network at 12:00 p.m. ET. This marks the first time in Club history YES Network has aired a playoff match live.

Additionally, UniMas and TUDN will air the match nationally in Spanish.

Match: New York City FC (5th Seed) vs Orlando City SC (4th Seed)

Location: Exploria Stadium – Orlando, FL

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET; pre-game show at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: YES Network (English); UniMas/TUDN (Spanish)