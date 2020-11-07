Keys to the Match | Fight Fire with Fire

New York City FC are back on the road as they get ready for their final match of the MLS regular season. The Boys in Blue are set to play the Chicago Fire FC on Sunday.

Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…

Decision Day

Coming off three straight wins, the Boys in Blue have had a rare full week of training to recover as they prepare to take on Chicago Fire FC on Sunday. In NYCFC’s 16th Hudson River Derby against the Red Bulls last weekend, City enjoyed an exciting 5-2 victory over the visitors.

Head Coach Ronny Deila spoke to the press about the importance of the match this weekend and how the team’s mindset has changed since the start of the season.

Deila said: “I think we are improving every day in the way we play and how we want to do things. The way we act in training and inside the games, I think the discipline, and focus is totally different from what it was in the beginning of the season.”

“Everybody understands it’s small things that have to click to get things right and it did. I think in Orlando we started to play better and then you build confidence and belief. Ever since that we haven’t looked back, we’re just looking forward to see what is coming to us.”

On the Line

NYCFC enter the final regular season 90' knowing that fate is out of their hands as far as capturing a spot in the top four which would clinch a home match in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

However, City will be working to ensure they can capitalize if Columbus should fail to gather maximum points from their match vs. Atlanta United. A win for the Boys in Blue coupled with a draw or defeat for the Crew would mean that NYC opens up their Playoffs campaign at Yankee Stadium.

Plenty of incentive to ensure we do our bit on our first-ever visit to Soldier Field.

Chicago Form

In their last match, Chicago had to settle with a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United FC as they added to their list of tied games this season.

Currently, the Chicago Fire sit in the 10th place position of the Eastern Conference with 5W-8D-9L and 23 points barely holding on to the potential of qualifying for the playoffs.

Defender Jonathan Bornstein spoke to the press about this weekend’s match, he said: “The team mentality going into the final game of the season is that, it is that, it’s a final for us. It’s a must-win to qualify for playoffs. I think everyone is conscious of the fact that we need a good performance and we’re excited for the opportunity.”

H2H

The teams last met in August where NYCFC defeated Chicago 3-1 at Red Bull Arena. Keaton Parks, Anton Tinnerholm, and Alex Ring secured the win for City with the Fire’s only goal coming from Victor Pineda.

As they enter Sunday’s match, City is looking to extend their winning streak and secure their fourth win. So long as all works out, a win for the Boys in Blue could allow them to potentially pass Columbus Crew SC for the fourth-place position as they enter the playoffs.

How to Watch & Listen

Tune in YES Network at 3:00PM ET for pregame coverage from Ian Joy and Joe Tolleson who will get you ready for Sunday’s match at 3:30PM ET.

To follow along in English and Spanish visit NYCFC.com/Radio for full match coverage. Use the hashtag #NYCFC on social media to let us know you’re following along at home. Let’s get this W, #ForTheCity.