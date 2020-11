New York City FC hit the road for their final match before the playoffs against Chicago Fire FC on Sunday.

There are no changes to the Injury Report for this match. Once again, Ronny Deila and the Boys in Blue will be without Héber, Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gray, and James Sands.

The match kicks off at 3:30PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Not Medically Cleared

Héber - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Tayvon Gray - OUT

James Sands - OUT