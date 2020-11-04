VOTE | Etihad Player of the Month for October

A 13-point October for New York City’s Football Club has the Boys in Blue surging towards the MLS Cup Playoffs in a season unlike any other.

As the games come thick and fast, the performances have raised a level and NYC is firing on all cylinders.

Here are your nominees for the Etihad Player of the Month in October 2020.

Ronald Matarrita

A starter of six matches during the month of October, Ronald Matarrita has provided a constant threat up and down the left-wing as the City Boys powered to four victories and look to challenge for a top 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jesús Medina

New York City’s Paraguayan Designated Player has been balling throughout the Blue October. Pulling the strings in Maxi’s extended absence and returning to goalscoring form against the Canadian clubs has the fans feeling good heading into November.

Alex Ring

The Captain went the full 90 in every match this month, showcasing his versatility by dropping back to partner with Keaton Parks in central midfield and being the start to countless chances created when the Bronx Blues recovered the ball. The Ringleader keeps it rolling.

Get your votes in!