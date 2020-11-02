Five Points | Five Star City

New York City FC turned on the style to record a Hudson River Derby win to remember last night at Yankee Stadium.

Here's Five Points from an instant Bronx classic, presented by Etihad...

NY is Blue

All the way back in August, NYCFC went down to a luckless 1-0 defeat to Red Bulls after a controversial winner was awarded to the home team at Red Bull Arena but the Boys in Blue delivered the perfect response last night.

Stretching a proud run of five wins and one draw in the last six Hudson River Derby matches at Yankee Stadium, City came from behind to score four unanswered goals to get the 5-2 win: A new record scoreline for NYC in this matchup.

Red Bulls had some pockets in the first half where their press was effective in creating problems for Ronny Deila's side, but we never looked back after Gary Mackay-Steven's equalizer just before halftime and were good value for the big scoreline which keeps things interesting going into Decision Day next weekend.

Taty Hatty

Scoring the fifth hat-trick in NYCFC history, the night certainly belonged to Taty Castellanos, who took home the match ball and also bagged a brilliant assist.

Castellanos perhaps hasn't scored the goals his play has deserved in 2020, especially since coming in for Héber after the Brazilian's season-ending injury, but he's been a live wire up front and has been threatening this kind of performance for a while.

Each of the goals showed some different from the man from Mendoza - first, he climbed highest to nod home a Maxi Moralez cross. Next, he volleyed into the top corner from just inside the box, before he coolly stepped up to convert a penalty to complete the scoring.

In Taty's words: "I know I was playing well and I was helping, but the goals just weren't coming for me. And they finally did.

"This was my first hat trick and to be able to help the team, that's really the most important thing. And today obviously being a rivalry game, we have to step it up and play well, and I'm just really happy."

Momentum

"New Yorkers are hard-working, ambitious and winners - that's what we want to be. I think the team is showing those values now."

That was Ronny Deila's take after seeing his team recover a deficit to win against their local rivals for a third successive win.

Following up victories over Montreal and Toronto, it'll still be tough to overcome Orlando and Columbus for one of the home Playoff matches, but City are in touch and go into next weekend's Decision Day match vs. Chicago feeling good about momentum at a key time in the year.

Ringy's Rocket

Taty got the headlines but the goal of the game was scored by the captain: A goal worthy of winning any game from The Ringleader.

Feast your eyes upon this one again, and again, and again....

What it Means

As it stands, NYCFC are two points outside of the top four with one game remaining, while the two catchable teams above us Columbus and Orlando have two, including one against each other on Wednesday night.

If the Playoffs started today, we would face Orlando on the road in the First Round but a lot can happen in the next week and all NYCFC can do is travel to Soldier Field next Sunday afternoon and get the three points.

Let's keep it going.