New York City FC are hosting the Red Bulls tonight at Yankee Stadium.

There are no changes to the Injury Report for this match. James Sands, Héber, Tayvon Gray, Gedion Zelalem and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi will remain out for tonight's home game.

The match kicks off at 7:00PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Not Medically Cleared

James Sands - OUT

Héber - OUT

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi - OUT