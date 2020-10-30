Keys to the Match | Hudson River Derby 2020

New York City FC are back in the Bronx on Sunday as they take on the Red Bulls for their second Hudson River Derby this season.

Going for Fourth

Following their 3-1 victory over the Montreal Impact, NYCFC has back-to-back victories over two Canadian teams as they defeated Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night. This was their fourth matchup of 2020 and the Boys in Blue evened the season each having two wins.

City’s only score came from Jesus Media in the second half as they kept up the pressure on Columbus and Orlando ahead of them in the standings with two games remaining.

Ronny Deila spoke to the press about the potential for the team to move into the fourth-place position and how the team wants to earn the local bragging rights.

Deila said: “We are looking forward to the game again. We have two games left and we’ve put ourselves in a good position to fight against the top four. If we get two victories, we have a good chance of doing that... We want to show who’s the best in town in the local derby so it’s going to be an exciting game.”

Two In-Form Teams

The New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in the last five matches and defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 in their last match. However, our rival New York team currently sits in seventh place with 8W-5D-6L and 29 points.

Out of the Red Bulls' last five matches, three have ended in draws and two in wins, but their recent habit has been late scoring in the second half. Therefore, City must stay on guard throughout the 90', especially if it turns out to be another close game between these two rivals.

H2H

This will be the team’s second meeting of the regular season after they previously met for the Hudson River Derby hosted by the Red Bulls in New Jersey. Their last match ended in a 1-0 defeat for NYCFC after a lengthy video review determined Kyle Duncan’s score - controversially, in the eyes of some.

However, Deila's men can take some confidence in a solid recent run of form in the home meetings. NYCFC haven't lost a home Hudson River Derby game since May 2016, holding a record of 4W-1D-0L in the five matches in the Bronx since.

Coming Up

YES Network is once again where you can find Sunday's match against the Red Bulls. Join Joe Tolleson and Ian Joy for the pregame show at 6:30PM ET as they countdown to kickoff at 7:00PM ET. For commentary in English and Spanish visit NYCFC.com/ Radio.

As their battle to the playoffs continues, NYCFC will have one more match of the regular season versus Chicago Fire FC on Sunday, November 8th. Let’s keep it going! #ForTheCity