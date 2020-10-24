New York City FC Confirm Positive COVID-19 Case

New York, N.Y., October 24, 2020 – New York City FC today confirmed a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player returned a positive test as a result of Friday’s pre-match testing. The positive test was confirmed on Saturday morning following additional testing.

All MLS players undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests every other day, including the day before each match. The confirmation of a COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.

All other First Team players returned negative tests both Friday during routine testing, and after additional testing conducted today. No NYCFC players or staff members are exhibiting symptoms.

In accordance with local and league guidelines, the player will remain in self-isolation and be monitored by Club medical staff under a strict and detailed protocol. At this time, the player is asymptomatic. The Club is working closely with local health officials to conduct contact tracing for those that came in close contact with the player.

Tonight’s match against Montreal Impact is proceeding as scheduled.