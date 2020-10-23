Injury Report | Four Out, Two Suspended for Montreal

New York City FC are set to take on the Montreal Impact on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.
Ronny Deila's side will be hoping to get back to winning after a tough loss to Columbus Crew SC on Sunday, but he will be without the services of James Sands, Héber, Gedion Zelalem, and Tayvon Gray due to injuries.
Deila will also be without Taty Castellanos and Maxime Chanot due to suspension from yellow card accumulations.
The match kicks off at 7:30PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.
Not Medically Cleared
James Sands - OUT
Héber - OUT
Tayvon Gray - OUT
Gedion Zelalem - OUT
Suspended
Taty Castellanos - Yellow Card Accumulation
Maxime Chanot - Yellow Card Accumulation