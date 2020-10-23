Injury Report | Four Out, Two Suspended for Montreal

New York City FC are set to take on the Montreal Impact on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

Ronny Deila's side will be hoping to get back to winning after a tough loss to Columbus Crew SC on Sunday, but he will be without the services of James Sands, Héber, Gedion Zelalem, and Tayvon Gray due to injuries.

Deila will also be without Taty Castellanos and Maxime Chanot due to suspension from yellow card accumulations.

The match kicks off at 7:30PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Not Medically Cleared

James Sands - OUT

Héber - OUT

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Suspended

Taty Castellanos - Yellow Card Accumulation

Maxime Chanot - Yellow Card Accumulation