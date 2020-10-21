New York City Soccer Initiative | 2020 Ribbon Cuttings

Watch the ribbon cutting of this year's seven new mini-soccer pitches across the city as part of The New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI).
READ: New York City Soccer Initiative Unveils New 2020 Mini-Soccer Pitches with Virtual Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
New York City Soccer Initiative Year Four 2020 Mini-Pitches:
- Utopia Playground (Utopia, Queens) –73rd Avenue &, Utopia Pkwy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366
- Pomonok Playground (Pomonok, Queens)- Kissena Blvd. &, 65th Ave, Flushing, NY 11367
- Fresh Meadows Playground (Fresh Meadows, Queens) - 173rd St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
- PS 007 (East Harlem, Manhattan) - 160 E 120th St, New York, NY 10035
- PS 60 (Bulls Head, Staten Island) - 55 Merrill Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314
- PS 18 (Randall Manor, Staten Island) - 221 Broadway, Staten Island, NY 10310
- IS 117 Joseph H Wade (Tremont) - 1865 Morris Ave, The Bronx, NY 10453