NYCFC raises additional $120k to support the South Bronx during COVID-19 as part of Cityzens Giving for Recovery campaign

· Newest donation builds on 143,000 meals previously donated to local community, taking the total over 200,000 meals to date.

Part of City Football Group’s 12-month recovery campaign to help communities get back on their feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, NYCFC is continuing to make a major impact locally.

The Club is happy to announce that almost $120k was raised for local South Bronx communities via the recent Cityzens Giving for Recovery crowd funding campaign. This new donation will go directly to New York Common Pantry’s Bronx project and NYCFC’s City in the Community program, providing even more life-saving resources and meals to residents as well as hundreds of hours of free community football education..

Many of these funds came from an auction featuring special items signed by the NYCFC First Team. The auction including one-of-a-kind game-worn jerseys from the home win over FC Cincinnati on September 12 when Etihad Airways dedicated the front of NYCFC’s jersey, ordinarily bearing its company logo, to "Cityzens Giving for the South Bronx”. NYCFC partners Fidelis, Xylem, Cisco, and Heineken, also generously contributed to the success of this fundraiser, as did The Third Rail.

Cityzens Giving for the South Bronx #NYCFC https://t.co/VRsv0waSmV — New York City FC (@NYCFC) September 10, 2020

NYCFC’s latest fundraising efforts build on the 143,000 meals that NYCFC and partners have donated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. $60,000 was donated by fans and partners, which will be matched by City Football Group, providing hundreds of hours of free community soccer for young people across the city and an additional 60,000 free meals in the South Bronx. To date the NYCFC family have mobilized over 200,000 free meals for residents in the south bronx since the start of the pandemic, plus employment, training and development opportunities for young leaders in the community.

But it doesn’t stop here. As the 12-month global campaign continues, NYCFC will be raising funds for New York Common Pantry BX on an ongoing basis.

Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director of New York Common Pantry said:

“When the pandemic began to devastate NYC in March, New York Common Pantry did two things simultaneously: we stayed open to prove ice families with hot meals and pantry packages and we worried about how quickly we’d see an increase in demand. The increase came straight away. In the Bronx, we saw a 30% increase in new members, people who had never before come to our Bronx Pantry. Support from NYCFC was critical during this time, a beacon of light who provided over 100,000 meals to Bronx residents, and who gave peace of mind to thousands of people who knew they could rely on NYCFC and NYCP to keep their pantries full of nutritious food.”

New York City FC thanks all of our fans who have supported the global cause this year. Join the movement to aid in recovery at cityzensgiving.org.