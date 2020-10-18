Injury Report | Maxi Returns for Columbus Trip

New York City FC are back in action on the road tonight at the MAPFRE Stadium, taking on Columbus Crew SC.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will be boosted by the addition of Maxi Moralez to the traveling party after the Argentine's successful recovery from a knee injury.

Maxi has been missing since the victory over FC Cincinnati on September 13 and is back with his teammates in contention for tonight's game.

Once again, Ronny Deila's side will be without Tayvon Gray, Héber, James Sands and Gedion Zelalem.

The match kicks off at 6:00PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Not Medically Cleared

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Héber - OUT

James Sands - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT