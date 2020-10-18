Highlights | Columbus Crew 3-1 NYCFC

Columbus Crew SC will look to snap a winless streak that's now four matches when they host an NYCFC squad coming off a well-earned draw at Orlando City SC when the Eastern Conference squads square off at MAPFRE Stadium Sunday evening.

Crew SC (9W-4L-4D) are coming off their first Hell is Real defeat on Wednesday, while NYCFC (8W-7L-3D) battled Orlando City SC to a 1-1 draw at Exploria Stadium.

This is the third meeting this season, with both teams winning 1-0 at home. In fact that's been the scoreline in the last three encounters with the home team winning each time.