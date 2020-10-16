New York City Soccer Initiative | The Story So Far

This coming Wednesday October 21, New York City FC, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, adidas, Etihad Airways, and the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City will inaugurate seven new mini-soccer pitches as part of the New York City Soccer Initiative – a $3M public-private partnership to build 50 pitches in underserved neighborhoods and expand free soccer programming to reach 10,000 young New Yorkers.

Hosted by Tina Cervasio, the virtual celebration will feature guest appearances by The First Lady of NYC, an NYCFC First Team Player, as well as a sneak peek from each of the new sites and a youth-led pitch design contest.

Stay tuned to NYCFC.com and our social media channels for more details on how to join us at 4PM ET on Wednesday.