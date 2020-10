2020 presented by EA Sports returns with Episode 14 following NYCFC's return to Yankee Stadium for the first time this season. Ronny Deila and his coaching staff get their first look Yankee Stadium during a training session and the Club enjoys a winning reintroduction to the Bronx against D.C. United. Days later at the Etihad City Football Academy in Orangeburg, Alexander Callens and Nicolás Acevedo go head-to-head on the newly dropped FIFA 21.