NYCFC Mentorship Program with South Bronx United presented by SNHU

On Monday, October 12, New York City FC and Southern New Hampshire University hosted a unique iteration of their annual job shadowing day experience with the Rompe Las Barreras (Break Through the Barriers) program.

Students and administrators from South Bronx United, a nonprofit youth development organization, spent their afternoons with representatives from NYCFC’s Front Office via video chat to learn about the inner workings of the organization as well as the NYCFC participants’ pathways into their current roles.

Participants were greeted with a welcome video from NYCFC goalkeeper Luis Barraza and a keynote address by Kali Franklin, VP of Human Resources. A guest panel of representatives from the Club’s sporting, infrastructure, match presentation, ticketing, communications, business intelligence and partnerships departments presented and took questions from the students.

The purpose of the Rompe Las Barreras campaign is for Hispanic students to gain valuable real-world work experience, insights and exposure helping to motivate and encourage advanced career development beyond post-graduation. Monday’s experience marked NYCFC’s third year of involvement with the program.

All of the students additionally received a t-shirt, backpack and Grubhub gift card courtesy of SNHU for participating.