New York City FC are back in action on the road on Wednesday night, taking on Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium.

Once again, Ronny Deila's side will be without Tayvon Gray, Gedion Zelalem, Maxi Moralez, and Héber.

The match kicks off at 7:30PM ET on YES Network with commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Not Medically Cleared

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Héber - OUT

Maxi Moralez - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT