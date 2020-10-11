Match Recap | NYCFC 1-2 New England Revolution

NYCFC Goals: Callens 90+3'

New England Revolution Goals: Bunbury 3', Nguyen (PK) 80'

Quick Read

New York City FC fell to a 2-1 defeat to the New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium on Sunday evening.

Snapping a three-game winning run for the Boys in Blue, Teal Bunbury and Lee Nguyen scored the goals for the visitors and although City replied in stoppage-time through Alex Callens, they fell to a second defeat in 11 games.

Match Recap

Head Coach Ronny Deila made a couple of changes from the side which made it three straight wins vs. D.C. United last time out.

Jesus Medina and Gudi Thórarinsson both came into the XI as City looked to build on the form which saw them score 11 goals in their last three victories, including the 4-1 over the Black and Red this past Wednesday.

With just three days to recover, NYC were caught a little cold in the opening minutes, falling to an early strike from Teal Bunbury after the forward played a neat one-two to get in behind a high home line and slotted past the onrushing Sean Johnson.

Despite the deficit, NYCFC played with plenty of confidence in the first 45', enjoying the majority of the possession, but finding themselves run out of space in the final third, with the Revs defending stoutly and the home team lacking inspiration for the final ball.

Two goalscorers in midweek, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Keaton Parks, did both force saves from Matt Turner in the opening half but they were comfortable stops as Ronny's side were denied time and space.

After the interval, the pattern of play remained the same with City playing through the lines nicely until the final third where space was squeezed. Taty Castellanos found some room on 53' to get a shot away but Brandon Bye made a last man block to send the Argentine's shot harmlessly over the bar when it had looked destined to be the equalizer.

Despite introducing Gary Mackay-Steven and Ronald Matarrita to try and inject some fresh legs into the attack, it was New England who scored the game's second goal from the penalty spot, wrapping up the three points on 80' through Lee Nguyen after Alex Callens was adjudged to have fouled inside the area.

There was time left for Callens to reply with a header from a corner to make the last minute of stoppage-time interesting, but the final attack of the match - a long ball into the Revolution box - was caught by Turner to secure the win for our visitors.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

New York City FC are back in action on Wednesday night, taking on Orlando City SC at the Exploria Stadium at 7:30PM ET (Yes Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).