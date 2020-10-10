Keys to the Match | Going for Four Straight

New York City FC are set to take on the New England Revolution on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium for their second match in a week.

Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…

Going for Four

The Boys in Blue are preparing for a tough competitor in the form of the New England Revolution. Following more than a year outside of the Bronx, NYC are back to training for their second match at Yankee Stadium inside a few days.

NYCFC defeated D.C. United 4-1 on Wednesday night in their return to their home field with a quick penalty kick from Taty Castellanos which was evened out by D.C.’s Ola Kamara. However, City locked in the lead with three more scores, two from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and a fourth from Keaton Parks.

Head Coach Ronny Deila spoke to the press about how the team is preparing ahead of the match and their confidence level going into it.

Deila said: “It’s going to be one of our toughest games so far. We need to be at the top level, as always, and be mentally and physically ready for the game. We have been consistent for a long time now and we need to keep doing the same things. I feel the team is in a good place and I think we are mentally and physically ready for what’s coming. We are doing the same things over again and it gives a lot of confidence when you have good results as well.”

Revolution Form

The Revolution fell 0-1 against Toronto FC on Wednesday night breaking their four-game unbeaten streak.

Sitting out against Toronto, there’s a possibility that the Revolution’s leading scorer Gustavo Bou may not be medically cleared for Sunday’s match but recent wins over D.C. and Montreal will give them some confidence ahead of their trip.

NYCFC have scored a total of 11 goals in their last three matches creating pressure for Bruce Arena’s side who are tied for fewest goals in the MLS this season with 13 total goals thus far.

Last Time

In the last month and a half, NYCFC and the Revolution have met twice ending in one draw and a win for the Boys in Blue, away at the Gillette Stadium.

The teams have been battling for fifth in the Eastern Conference, City currently sit with 26 points just four ahead of New England.

A win for City in this six-pointer will allow them to keep their position, however, a loss will allow the Revolution to close the gap to just one point.

How to Watch & Listen

Join Ian Joy and Joe Tolleson for pregame coverage beginning at 4:00PM on YES Network before kick-off at 4:30PM ET. Tune into NYCFC.com/Radio for commentary in English and Spanish.

Let’s keep it going, New York. #ForTheCity