Alexandru Mitriță Joins Al-Ahli on Loan Until 2022

New York, N.Y., October 8, 2020 – New York City FC today announced the Club has loaned forward Alexandru Mitriță to Al-Ahli Saudi FC until January 31, 2022, pending the completion of a medical. The Saudi Arabian club has the option to purchase Mitriță at the end of the loan.

Mitriță traveled to Romania earlier this week where he joined the national team for international duty. He was allowed to travel due to unique personal circumstances. Once his obligations to his country are over, Mitriță will immediately join Al-Ahli to conduct a medical.

The forward has played in 12 league games this season scoring four goals and adding two assists. Across his MLS career he’s netted 16 times in 41 appearances and is one of four players in NYCFC history to record a hat-trick for the Club.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted travel to the US from abroad. These restrictions have disrupted visits to and from players’ home countries, including Romania. Due to these restrictions, Mitriță’s wife who is expecting their first child, returned to Romania earlier this year.

New York City FC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “Due to Mitri’s personal circumstances during this pandemic, we felt it was the best move for all parties at this time to loan him to Al-Ahli. He’s certainly a player we believe in and has helped us win football matches in the past 18 months. We do not know how long these travel restrictions will last, so from a human perspective, we wanted to respect his wishes to be closer to his family.

“Due to New York State Guidelines and MLS protocol, Mitri would have been subject to mandatory quarantines following returns from the October FIFA window as well as a likely November FIFA window.

“Given the current fixture list, he would have missed the majority of NYCFC’s remaining 2020 regular season matches as well as a number of potential playoff games. This loan allows Mitriță to continue playing competitive football while also attending to family matters which we know are a priority for him.

“We are extremely confident in the roster of players we have and are on a fantastic run of form at the moment. Our aim as always will be to challenge for the MLS Cup and we certainly believe we have a group of players and a coaching staff that can do this.’’

On the upcoming loan to Al-Ahli Saudi FC, Mitriță said, “It has been a very challenging time for me and my family. My wife and I are expecting the birth of our first child in the coming weeks and she was not able to be with me in New York. I want to sincerely thank the Club for allowing me the opportunity to play football and be with my family. From day one the support from our fans has been excellent and I want to send love to all of the supporters. I wish the Club and my teammates all the best for the rest of the season.”

The loan opens both a Designated Player (DP) and international spot on NYCFC’s roster.

NYCFC would like to wish Alexandru and his family all the best for the next chapter in their lives in Saudi Arabia through 2021.

Transaction: NYCFC forward Alexandru Mitriță joins Al-Ahli on loan until 2022.