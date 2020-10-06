Keys to the Match | Back in the Boogie Down

New York City FC are set to take on D.C. United on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium for their return to the Bronx.

Here's the Keys to the Match…

Back in the Bronx

Coming off a back-to-back victory, the Boys in Blue defeated Inter Miami FC 3-2 in a close and dramatic match in the south of Florida. NYCFC are buzzing as they are able to return to Yankee Stadium for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday night versus DC United.

The team is preparing for their competitor confidently after another quick start with goals from Alexandru Mitriță and a score from Anton Tinnerholm to lock in their win last weekend. However, ahead of Wednesday’s match, Ronny Deila spoke to the press about the absence of Alexandru Mitriță on international duty and how the team plans to move forward this season.

Deila said: “We are winning games, we are taking plenty of points for the last 10 games. We have a strong squad, so I’m not concerned - I’m very happy I have the squad I have. Maxi is getting stronger all the time and will return soon, so we will keep working. Three points is our aim and we’re preparing for that.”

City’s Starting XI

Along with their return to Yankee Stadium, Alex Callens will also return to City’s starting lineup, but Ronny Deila will be without the services of Gedion Zelalem, Héber Araújo dos Santos, Maxi Moralez, and Tayvon Gray, in addition to Mitri.

All eyes will be on who fills the no.10 role without Maxi and Mitri, with Jesus Medina tipped to fill in behind Taty Castellanos. We'll have the team news for you on NYCFC social media channels at approximately 7PM ET.

United Form Check

NYCFC are set to take on a DC United side who are coming off a 4-0 loss against Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Currently, DC United sits in 14th overall for the MLS Eastern Conference opposed to City who passed New England by one point and returned to the top five this weekend.

H2H

The teams met in early September this year when NYCFC traveled to the nation’s capital where both sides had to settle for a scoreless draw, although NYCFC dominated the match heavily, not allowing a single shot.

A win for City would boost them to 26 points putting them just two under the Philadelphia Union by two points.

All-time, NYCFC have won six of their previous 13 meetings in all competitions to date (6W-4L-2D).

Return to Yankee Stadium

The remainder of New York City FC’s schedule was updated and released announcing home matches will be played at Yankee Stadium beginning tonight. City's record in the Bronx is formidable with the team losing just four of our last 57 matches in this building, so hopes are high we can continue our good form and make it three wins in a row.

With eight matches remaining of the MLS regular season be sure to follow along on YES Network or at NYCFC.com/Radio.