Roster Update: October FIFA Window

New York, N.Y., October 5, 2020 – New York City FC today confirmed the Club declined defender Alexander Callens' call up to the Peru national team for their World Cup qualifiers on October 8 and October 13.

Additionally, defenders Anton Tinnerholm and Maxime Chanot were not released for the October window after discussions with each player’s federation.

Forward Alexandru Mitriță has joined the Romania national team for their upcoming games during the FIFA window from October 5 to October 14. The Club allowed Mitriță to travel to international duty to attend to a personal matter in addition to joining the national team.

FIFA recently updated their guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic which allow Clubs to deny the release of a player when there is a government-mandated quarantine of five or more days upon return from international travel. New York State mandates a 14-day quarantine upon travel from the respected nations featured in this international window. MLS also implements a 10-day mandatory quarantine period for any players who return from international travel where they are only permitted to undergo individual training.

FIFA October Window Guidelines: click here

New York State Travel Guidelines: click here

NYCFC Sporting Director, David Lee, said: “The timing of this FIFA window, given the COVID-19 pandemic, has been incredibly challenging to navigate. We know how important it is to our players to represent their countries and so these decisions were difficult.

“We believe it is in the best interests of players’ health and safety to avoid international travel at this time and maintain MLS’s strict protocols. It is with that in mind that Alex, Anton and Maxime have not joined their national teams.

“Mitri was allowed to travel as he had unique circumstances that meant he needed to attend a personal matter.”

Callens, Chanot and Tinnerholm are eligible for selection against D.C. United on Wednesday.