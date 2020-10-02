NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans presented by El Jimador | Guest James Sands

Hit the airhorn, The Cooligans are back for the tenth episode of NYCFC at Home and it's a special day because the boys are joined by old soul and NYCFC defensive midfielder James Sands. What's his nickname on the team? Well, that's a complicated answer.

Plus Alexis and Christian take a look at NYCFC's dominating 4-0 performance against FC Cincinnati and preview the Boys in Blue's next matchup against Miami.

Join us every Friday at 5:00pm for the remainder of the 2020 season to catch up with The Cooligans!