New York City FC to Play Remainder of 2020 Home Matches at Yankee Stadium

New York, N.Y., October 2, 2020 – New York City FC today announced that the Club will play the remainder of their 2020 home matches, including any potential playoff games, at Yankee Stadium.

As a result of the venue change, NYCFC’s match against D.C. United has been moved to Wednesday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. The match was previously scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 6 at Red Bull Arena. Additionally, the Sunday, October 11 game vs. New England Revolution has been moved to 4:30 p.m.

The following NYCFC games are now scheduled to be played at Yankee Stadium:

Wednesday, October 7 vs. D.C. United – 7:00 p.m. presented by Tri-State Ford

Sunday, October 11 vs. New England Revolution – 4:30 p.m. presented by Continental

Saturday, October 24 vs. Montreal Impact – 7:30 p.m. presented by NewYork-Presbyterian

Sunday, November 1 vs. Red Bulls – 7:00 p.m. presented by Etihad Airways

All games will air live on YES Network and on radio in English and Spanish at www.nycfc.com/radio.

NYCFC CEO, Brad Sims, said: “I would like to thank the New York Red Bulls and their match-day staff for all their help and support over the last five weeks. While we are rivals on the pitch, we greatly appreciate their continued collaboration during these unprecedented circumstances and as we both work to grow soccer in this area.

“We have had a fantastic experience and some very positive results at Red Bull Arena, but it was very important for us to move back to Yankee Stadium as soon as we had the opportunity. The South Bronx is our home and a community that we are very proud to support – especially during these challenging times amidst the pandemic.

“Our record at Yankee Stadium over the past four seasons is very strong and we are excited to be back. Our goal and desire to win trophies has not altered; we have a talented team and are ready to compete for the 2020 MLS Cup.

“While it will certainly feel strange to be in Yankee Stadium without our incredible fans, we will continue to implement creative ideas to ensure fans feel part of the action and can continue showing support for the team.”

Yankee Stadium has become a fortress for NYCFC with the Club only losing 4 out of their last 57 regular season matches played in the Bronx dating back to 2016.

NYCFC currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 9 games left in the MLS regular season.