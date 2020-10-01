New York City FC Teams up with Mount Pleasant AYSO Region 221

New York City FC (NYCFC) has teamed up with Mount Pleasant AYSO Region 221 who will become the Club’s newest Coaching Partner.

NYCFC will provide Mount Pleasant AYSO Region 221 with full year-round programming including an array of benefits to support administratively, as well as help create unique on-field experience for all programming within the club.

In addition, Mount Pleasant AYSO Region 221 will receive dedicated NYCFC youth programs coaching staff, curriculum access, high quality training for both travel teams and recreation programs, clinics, parent/coach education days, winter programming & training and summer camps.

The partnership will officially begin in fall 2020. Players within the program will benefit from NYCFC structured curriculum that is built on seasonal plans and sets building blocks for players so they can continuously prepare for each stage of their development. Mount Pleasant AYSO Region 221 and NYCFC will be redesigning programs and curriculums in accordance with the club’s player development initiatives.

"We are excited to partner with a global organization that services all levels of soccer players and all ages," said Mount Pleasant AYSO Regional Commissioner Chris Mattoni. "This partnership will allow us to provide a tremendous experience to our players, parents, and club volunteers."

NYCFC Youth Programs, offers programs that are inclusive for players of all age and abilities.

For more information about New York City FC Youth Programs, visit https://www.nycfc.com/youth-programs.

If you are interested in finding out more about becoming a Club Coaching Partner please visit https://www.nycfc.com/club-coaching-services or email youthprograms@nycfc.com.