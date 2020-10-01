Keys to the Match | Coming in Hot

New York City FC are set to take on Inter Miami CF on Saturday night in Florida at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

Here's the Keys to the Match…

Saturday Night Shutout

The Boys in Blue bounced back from their loss against Toronto FC, defeating FC Cincinnati 4-0 last weekend.

Setting a new record for the fastest goal in NYCFC history, Alexandru Mitriță, scored his first goal for the 2020 MLS season in just 30 seconds at the start of the match.

With training back in full swing, the team is ready to take on Inter Miami CF on Saturday night in Florida, aiming to leapfrog New England into fifth place in the standings.

Who Replaces Callens?

As they head into their fourth match in Phase 2, the Boys in Blue will once again be without Tayvon Gray, Maxi Moralez, Gedion Zelalem, and Héber.

Head Coach Ronny Deila will also be without the services of Alex Callens who is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season vs. FCC.

There’s no confirmation who will fill in for the defender, but potential options could include James Sands dropping back to defense or fit-again Sebastien Ibeagha joining the starting XI.

Inter Miami Form

NYCFC are set to take on Inter Miami CF who are coming off a 3-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union last weekend.

The expansion team are currently lying in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and are coming in off back-to-back defeats, following their win over Atlanta United.

Saturday’s game will also mark another reunion with Ben Sweat, who repped NYC with distinction between 2017-2019.

Higuaín vs. NYC

The addition of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín to Inter Miami in mid-September means NYCFC’s defense will be in for a tough test.

Formerly, Higuaín played for the Italian club Juventus who agreed to a mutual termination of this contract where he became a free agent and signed with the rookie team.

He made his debut on the road against the Philadelphia Union and could make his first appearance at Inter Miami CF Stadium against City on Saturday.

Last Time

This is the second all-time meeting for New York City FC and Inter Miami CF since the MLS is Back Tournament on July 20th.

In their previous match, NYCFC left the pitch with a 1-0 win over the expansion team. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored late in the game earning City the win in their third and final group stage match in the tournament.