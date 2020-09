New York City FC will look to rebound from their first loss in seven games when they host an FC Cincinnati squad that have four points from their last two in an Eastern Conference showdown Saturday at Red Bull Arena.

NYCFC (5W-6L-2D) are coming off a 1-0 loss to Toronto FC, while FC Cincinnati (3W-6L-4D) drew the Philadelphia Union 0-0 at Nippert Stadium Wednesday to move within a point of the playoff line in the East.