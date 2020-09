Welcome back to another episode of NYCFC at Home with the Cooligans presented by El Jimador! Alexis and Christian are reeling after a tough 90th minute penalty gave Toronto FC a 1-0 win over the Boys in Blue, but they might just have an idea to get Maxi back to full health a little faster. Spoiler - The Cooligans Bilingual School.

