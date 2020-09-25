Injury Report | Four Missing for Cincinnati Rematch

New York City FC are set to take on FC Cincinnati in their third match in a week at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night.

Ronny Deila and the Boys in Blue will enter the match without Maxi Moralez, Gedion Zelalem, Tayvon Gray, and Héber Araújo dos Santos.

Gray, Moralez and Zelalem were already on the list of absentees before it was confirmed on Friday that Héber will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn acl sustained in the defeat to Toronto FC.

The match kicks off at 7:00PM ET (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).

Not Medically Cleared

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Maxi Moralez - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Héber Araújo dos Santos - OUT