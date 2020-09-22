New York City FC Announces Remainder of Regular Season Schedule

New York City FC today announced the final nine games of the 2020 MLS Regular Season.

NYCFC will travel to Florida to face Inter Miami CF on Saturday, October 3 for the Club’s first trip to the expansion side. The two teams met at the “MLS is Back Tournament” for the first time which resulted in a crucial 1-0 win for NYCFC which ultimately sent them through to the knockout stages.

The Club will return to play two games at home – Tuesday, October 6 vs. D.C. United and Sunday, October 11 against the New England Revolution.

The Boys in Blue will then head out on the road for two consecutive games. The first will see the Club travel back to Florida to face Orlando City SC on Wednesday, October 14 followed by a trip to take on Columbus Crew SC on Sunday, October 18.

Back-to-back games against our neighbors from the North round out the month of October. The Club will play the Montreal Impact for the first time this season on Saturday, October 24. Four days later, NYCFC will play Toronto FC in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Sunday, November 1 will feature another Hudson River Derby as NYCFC face the Red Bulls. Decision Day will round out the regular season on Sunday, November 8 as the Club travels to the Windy City and finishes the campaign against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field.

All games are scheduled to be televised live on YES Network (subject to change based on New York Yankees playoff TV schedule). Additionally, games will be streamed on radio in English and Spanish at www.nycfc.com/radio.

Major League Baseball recently announced that all playoff games played after the Wild Card Series (September 29 – October 2) will take place at neutral sites. With the exception of the Hudson River Derby venue being TBD, all NYCFC home games are currently scheduled to be played at Red Bull Arena. The Club, in partnership with the New York Yankees and MLS, are exploring options to host both regular season and playoff matches at Yankee Stadium.

The Club will also continue to provide at home experiences with the official pre-game show “At Home with The Cooligans, presented by El Jimador”, interactive Cisco Webex rooms and much more.

Upcoming NYCFC Schedule: