Five Points | A Respectable Road Point

New York City FC drew 0-0 with the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon, kicking off Phase 2 of the MLS regular season restart.

Here’s Five Points from a tough encounter, presented by Etihad…

Six Unbeaten

It wasn’t always the prettiest game, but on a tough pitch, a point in Foxborough is never a bad result.

In two visits in the past month, NYC have claimed four points from a possible six which is a pretty decent return, especially considering our historic struggles with this trip.

For Ronny Deila, a share of the spoils was a fair result on the balance of play, with both sides having their chances to claim all three.

Deila told reporters: “The team had a good attitude. We had a lot of changes to the team, we had players who came in for their first starts and they did a good job. Of course wanted to get all three points but I’m happy with one point today.”

History Boy

At 17 years, 8 months and 20 days, Joe Scally brought up a very special milestone, becoming the youngest-ever starter for the Club.

With Anton Tinnerholm nursing a mild complaint, it was decided that the in-form Swede would be spared the rigors of the turf pitch, allowing City’s second-ever homegrown to make his bow.

The Bundesliga-bound defender gave a great account of himself at full-back, making some excellent charges down the right flank and winning the ball back for his team in a combative display.

Here’s hoping we see some more of what Joe has to offer before he departs for Borussia Monchengladbach in January.

Nico Time

There was also a first start for Nico Acevedo, the Uruguayan midfielder who joined from Liverpool in the offseason.

The deep-lying midfielder has had to be patient in waiting for his first start for NYC and he too showed plenty in a constricted middle third, winning the ball back and using it as intelligently as we’ve seen in his few cameos off the bench to date.

With this first run-out behind him, Nico will be hoping for more in Phase 2 and beyond.

Mean Defense

Sean Johnson took home the Heineken Man of the Match honors after a brilliant display between the sticks.

Clinching another clean sheet, his fourth in the last six games, Johnson made a string of great saves to repel New England’s advances and was as confident and dominant in his box as we’ve come to expect.

NYCFC have conceded just three goals since the MLS is Back bubble, tied with Columbus and Philadelphia for the meanest defense in the league in that time.

Next Up

Next, City faces a Toronto FC side who will be eager to inflict revenge on Deila’s side after our emphatic victory over them in the MLS is Back bubble.

In what was arguably NYCFC’s best performance of 2020 so far, goals from Castellanos, Medina and Moralez did the damage on a very pleasing Round of 16 win back in July.

Red Bull Arena is the venue for the match which kicks off at 7:00PM ET on Wednesday night (FSGO / NYCFC.com/Radio).