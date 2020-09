NYCFC will enter Phase 2 of the MLS regular season restart without Tayvon Gray, Maxi Moralez, and Gedion Zelalem as they travel to Gillette Stadium this weekend.

NYCFC kicks off against the New England Revolution on Saturday at 4:30PM (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).

Not Medically Cleared

Tayvon Gray - OUT

Maxi Moralez - OUT

Gedion Zelalem - OUT