POWER the Vote | Youth-Led Voting Campaign

New York City FC (NYCFC) today has announced the Club’s new youth-led voting campaign in partnership with Vote.org, the largest nonpartisan voter registration and research-driven get-out-the-vote (GOTV) organization in the country. POWER the Vote was created as a result of a difficult, but necessary, conversation within the NYCFC-supported Youth Leadership Council around social injustices across local communities and the nation. POWER the Vote is created, managed and executed by ambitious young leaders who design and implement free soccer initiatives that promote health, education and youth enterprise across the five boroughs.

