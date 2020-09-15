NYC vs NER How to Watch

How to Watch & Listen to New England Revolution vs. NYCFC

September 15, 20204:19PM EDT
Maira Sansuste

New York City FC take on New England Revolution on Saturday, September 19 for the club's first match of the second phase of the MLS return to play schedule. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. New England Revolution
Date and Time: Saturday, September 19 at 4:30pm ET
Stadium: Gillette Stadium
Last Meeting: Sept 2, 2020, New England 0-2 NYCFC

Broadcast

Television: YES Network
Stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on NYCFC.com/Radio

International Coverage

Brunei beIN Sports Connect
Cambodia beIN Sports Connect
Canada MLSsoccer.comMLS AppDAZN
China K-Ball
Denmark TV2 Play Denmark
Faroe Islands TV2 Play Denmark
Hong Kong beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong
Indonesia beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Laos beIN Sports Connect
New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway Strive Sport
Philippines beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes Radio
Singapore beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Sweden C More Play
Thailand beIN Sports Connect
United States ESPN Deportes Radio98.5 The Sports HubNBC Sports BostonMLS AppESPN+MLSsoccer.comNBC Sports AppNBCSports.comYES Network

News