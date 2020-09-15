How to Watch & Listen to New England Revolution vs. NYCFC

New York City FC take on New England Revolution on Saturday, September 19 for the club's first match of the second phase of the MLS return to play schedule. Here's what you need to know...

Vital Stats

Match: NYCFC vs. New England Revolution

Date and Time: Saturday, September 19 at 4:30pm ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Last Meeting: Sept 2, 2020, New England 0-2 NYCFC

Broadcast

Television: YES Network

Stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Listen in English and Spanish on NYCFC.com/Radio

International Coverage