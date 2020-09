New York City FC will be without the services of Gedion Zelalem and Rónald Matarrita for the final game of Phase 1 of the MLS regular season restart.

Matarrita is out due to an injury sustained during training and Zelalem is still recovering from a knee injury since early August.

NYCFC kicks off against FC Cincinnati tonight at 7:00PM ET at Red Bull Arena (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).

Not Medically Cleared

Gedion Zelalem - OUT

Rónald Matarrita - OUT