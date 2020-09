NYCFC is back at home September 12, 2020 against FC Cincinnati and that means it's time for another episode of NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans presented by El Jimador!

In today's show, Alexis and Christian rejoice in seeing Hebér's beautiful smile again after his aerial finish against the Revolution, look at the wonderful work being done through Cityzens Giving in the South Bronx, and are joined by the midfielder you expect to be a goalkeeper, Keaton Parks.