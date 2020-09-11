New York City FC Announces Next Three Games of MLS Regular Season

New York City FC today announced the next three games of the MLS Regular Season.

NYCFC will once again travel to New England on Saturday, September 19 to take on the Revolution. The remaining two games will be at home – Wednesday, September 23 against Toronto FC and Saturday, September 26 against FC Cincinnati.

The Club is unbeaten in its last 4 MLS regular season games having beaten Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire and New England Revolution and earning a draw against DC United at Audi Field. NYCFC takes on FC Cincinnati this Saturday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m.

With Yankee Stadium being unavailable due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols that prevent other events in MLB stadiums during the baseball season, NYCFC will continue to play home games at Red Bull Arena.

The Club will also continue to provide at home experiences with the official pre-game show “At Home with The Cooligans, presented by El Jimador”, interactive Cisco Webex rooms and much more.

Upcoming NYCFC Schedule: