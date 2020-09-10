NYCFC Announces Latest Support for South Bronx during COVID-19

Etihad Airways to donate front-of-shirt branding for NYCFC’s September 12 match to amplify awareness

Local activation part of CFG Cityzens Giving for Recovery global campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y., September 10, 2020 – New York City FC (NYCFC) has announced today new initiatives to provide even more critical funds to the South Bronx – the community the Club is proud to call home – as part of Cityzens Giving for Recovery, City Football Group’s (CFG) 12-month campaign to aid the relief efforts around COVID-19.

On September 10, the Club will host a digital fundraiser with NYCFC First Team players, coaches, executives and influencers. Two days later, for the Club’s home match against FC Cincinnati on September 12, Club partner Etihad Airways will dedicate the front of NYCFC’s jersey, ordinarily bearing its company logo, to "Cityzens Giving for the South Bronx.” Following the match, these one-of-a-kind jerseys will be part of an auction with all proceeds going directly to serving the South Bronx. CFG will match dollar-for-dollar all funds raised until the end of September, doubling the impact of these local initiatives.

NYCFC’s latest fundraising efforts build on the 143,000 meals that NYCFC and Club partners have already donated to New York Common Pantry’s Bronx project throughout the pandemic. These new efforts will provide even more life-saving resources and meals to the local community through NY Common Pantry as the City continues the fight against COVID-19 and local communities start to get back on their feet. As physical distancing recommendations continue to lift, NYCFC staff will also be donating a day’s work to volunteer in the South Bronx.

Cityzens Giving for Recovery was launched in New York City on July 1, 2020. Across the globe, CFG has already committed $1.2 million of donations, in-kind support and loaning of facilities to the COVID-19 emergency effort. This recovery campaign aims to deliver a minimum of another $1.2 million of funding and support, including matching donations to nine recovery-linked projects near to each of CFG's clubs. As part of this global effort to support New York City and key areas impacted around the world, Etihad Airways has already made this front-of-shirt donation to two other CFG Clubs: Manchester City and Melbourne City FC.

Brad Sims, NYCFC CEO, commented:

“Though unfortunately we cannot play our current matches in the Bronx after necessary schedule changes during COVID, the South Bronx is our home. It is very important for us to represent this community and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this area even while we are playing elsewhere. The South Bronx is an incredibly special place and we are proud to represent this community every time we take the pitch.

“We also know how hard this area was hit during COVID and want to continue to use our platform as a soccer team – and the resources we have as part of a global group – to uplift our neighbors as we work to get back on our feet. Now more than ever, we know we have the responsibility to use sports for the greater good and it is our privilege to get to do so through our channels, our Cityzens Giving for Recovery campaign, and with the dollar-for-dollar matching by City Football Group.

“We would also like to thank our partners at Etihad Airways for generously donating their front-of-shirt branding for this match to shine a light on the South Bronx and amplify our campaign even further. It has been a uniquely challenging time for New Yorkers, and we hope to help inspire our City as we start to recover with our team’s return to play.”

Yasser Al Yousuf, Etihad Airways Vice President Commercial Partnerships, followed:

“Etihad is proud to once again sponsor NYCFC and aid their support of worthy causes. In these difficult times, it’s more important than ever to ensure that these vital resources can continue to serve the South Bronx community.”

For more information about the Cityzens Giving For Recovery projects, please visit www.cityzensgiving.org including terms and conditions for the matching fund, which runs in New York City until September 30, 2020.

Note to editors: Additionally, at NYCFC’s home match on September 12, the Club will continue to show support around the Black Lives Matter movement. The First Team players will continue to wear the BLM warmup tops they have worn since returning to play, Team Captain Alex Ring will continue to wear a BLM captain’s armband and the Club will display BLM support messaging throughout the stadium.