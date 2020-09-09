Justin Haak Joins Hartford Athletic on Season-Long Loan

NEW YORK, N.Y., September 9, 2020 - New York City FC Homegrown midfielder Justin Haak has joined Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship on loan for the remainder of the 2020 season.

NYCFC have the right to recall Haak at any time.

The 18-year-old was part of the Club’s first ever Academy team in 2015 and progressed through the entire player pathway. Haak was promoted to the First Team in 2019 as the Club’s third Homegrown player.

The Brooklyn native played three league matches in 2019 while also featuring throughout NYCFC’s run in the U.S. Open Cup.

Transaction: NYCFC midfielder Justin Haak joins Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) on loan for the remainder of the 2020 season.