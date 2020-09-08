MLS NEXT Transforms Player Development in North America

NEW YORK (September 8, 2020) – This weekend, thousands of elite youth soccer players will kick off 2020 competition as part of MLS NEXT, the new elite youth development platform created by Major League Soccer in collaboration with the top elite youth academies around the country, ushering in the future of soccer in North America.

MLS NEXT was unveiled yesterday exclusively to the elite youth player group, as well as young players aspiring to achieve a spot on one of the platform’s 489 teams across 113 clubs. The MLS NEXT brand is an expression of the transformative movement in North America that has already begun to set new standards for world-class player development. MLS NEXT is shaking up the system and taking player development to the next level.

MLS NEXT clubs will kick off the inaugural season this weekend, Sept. 11-12, while adhering to detailed health and safety protocols. MLS NEXT competition was developed under guidance from federal, state and local government officials, and in keeping with U.S. Soccer’s PLAY ON guidelines. The 2020 competition structure for MLS NEXT prioritizes athlete, staff and community health and safety through regional play and minimized travel.

Featuring six age groups (U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17 and U-19), competition will highlight local rivalries and eliminate air travel and overnight trips, with select matches to be played at neutral sites in geographically centered locations. The MLS NEXT fall 2020 competition schedule will be created and announced in four-week phases in order to adjust evolving health and safety recommendations. The first four weeks of matches were today released, and future matches will continue to be posted throughout the fall competition.

MLS NEXT is working with clubs in areas with limited access to matches due to the minimized travel resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Those clubs impacted will play additional local matches. As the schedule is being released in four-week phases, future adjustments to the fall competition calendar may be made as conditions permit.

CLICK HERE for a full list of platform teams, listed by club.

“MLS NEXT advances player development in North America, furthering Major League Soccer’s commitment to developing world-class players through an elite competitive pathway,” said Fred Lipka, Vice President and Technical Director of MLS Player Development. “Major League Soccer is excited to begin MLS NEXT competition which will place player development at the forefront while giving players a safe and healthy environment to advance from academies to MLS first teams.”

The industry leading partnership between adidas and Major League Soccer continues to drive the evolution of player development. Adidas will not only provide the official match ball for all MLS NEXT matches but will also partner with MLS in advancing the game in North America and creating an atmosphere that supports these elite young players on the professional pathway.

MLS NEXT’s approach to player development will address all key areas of development. In addition to top level competition, MLS NEXT is focused on and will advance coaching education, personal development, player identification and community service. MLS NEXT seasons beyond the fall of 2020 will also feature regional and national competitions that engage the global soccer community to accelerate the growth of each MLS NEXT player.

For more information about MLS NEXT, please visit MLSNEXT.soccer