Five Points | Cooking With Gas

New York City FC continued their ascent up the Eastern Conference standings last night in Foxborough with a 2-0 win over the New England Revolution.

Here's Five Points from another impressive display…

Cooking With Gas

It took NYCFC a little time to get into their groove with the highly irregular start to the 2020 season, but it looks like Ronny Deila and his charges are into their collective stride now.

Last night in New England, City dominated from start to finish, putting together a complete 90-minute road performance to deservedly win a third consecutive game.

Deila told reporters: "We looked like a really good football team today...we did it for 90 minutes. We worked so hard together, we are disciplined, we are good moving the ball. They almost did not create anything. It was a really good football game from our side and this is a tough place to come."

What it Means

It was a result made all the more impressive by the recent form of New England, who entered this one full of confidence.

Bruce Arena’s side were unbeaten in seven before Michael Mancienne’s own goal and Héber thumping header gave NYCFC the 2-0 road win.

It was a victory which moved the road team above New England in the standings by a point, with NYC now lying in sixth place, also above local rivals Red Bulls.

A much healthier position to be in with a match vs. D.C. United (10th place) coming up in a matter of days.

H9 is Here

It hasn’t been a lack of desire or even quality which accounted for Héber’s lack of MLS goals in 2020.

An injury prevented the Brazilian from playing a big role in the MLS is Back bubble and he’s been finding his stride game-on-game since, building into last night’s return to the scoreboard.

Héber was inches away from connecting for the first goal, though his run was decisive in forcing the pressure for the own goal. There was no doubt who would claim the second game-clinching goal: a commanding front post header from Ronald Matarrita’s serve.

In Héber’s words: “Everyone knows when I step on the pitch in training or in games, I give everything to the team. Sometimes I don't score, but I give everything to the team. I'm so thankful for my teammates to support me, coaching staff, everyone. Today was my first MLS goal of the season and I hope more are coming."

Icing on the Cake

Joe Scally’s late entry as a substitute brought up another very pleasing milestone on a great night for the Boys in Blue, as the Club’s second Homegrown signing made his MLS debut.

The defender, who will join Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga in 2021, has risen through the age-groups at NYCFC and joined James Sands as one of two products of our youth academy on the field in the win.

It’s been a long road for Joe, who would’ve reached this point in 2019 if not for an injury which ruled him out for the second half of the season.

For Joe, it was a long time coming: “With the injury it was a setback. It was all a waiting game. I was patient and kept my mindset right. I focused on the things I needed to work on and it all led up to today. I won't forget this day."

Who’s Next?

NYCFC are back on the road for the final away game of this first phase of the return to MLS play, taking on D.C. in our nation’s capital this coming Sunday.

Ben Olsen’s team had been on a tough run in recent weeks, but found a win over Red Bulls at Audi Field last night to boost their confidence before this clash.

Kickoff in the district takes place at 7:00PM ET and the match will be broadcast live on the YES Network with radio commentary available in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.