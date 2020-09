New York City FC are back in action tonight at the Gillette Stadium, taking on the New England Revolution where Ronny Deila will once again be without Sebastien Ibeagha and Gedion Zelalem.

Maxi Moralez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi are in the frame after being named in the 18 for City's 3-1 win over Chicago last time out.

Tonight's game kicks off at 8:00PM ET (Fox Sports Go / YES Network tape delay / NYCFC.com/Radio).

Not Medically Cleared

Sebastien Ibeagha

Gedion Zelalem