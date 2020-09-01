Keys to the Match | Three from Three

New York City FC are set to take on the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night with hopes for a three-peat win in the return to home market play in MLS.

Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…

Back-to-Back

The Boys in Blue won over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night earning six points in a week and providing a perfect response to the Hudson River derby defeat. With a quick goal from Keaton Parks on 16’ NYCFC held the lead until 45+2’ when Mauricio Pineda tied the game 1-1 before half. At 53’, Anton Tinnerholm scored what turned out to be the game winning goal, and to ensure the win on 75’, Alex Ring poured in another to make the score 3-1.

As Wednesday approaches, the team are back to training as they hit the road to take on the New England Revolution at their home stadium. According to Anton Tinnerholm, the Boys in Blue need to maintain a modest attitude after back-to-back wins as the continue their season.

Tinnerholm said: “We started to look like a really good team again, but we can’t be pleased with this, we have to keep on going. It’s a new game on Tuesday and we’re going to win this one. So, it’s important that we go from here and don’t feel like we’re the best team in league and everything’s going to be fine now. We have to keep on going and like I said we have to show it on the pitch.”

50 Assists

Along with a 3-1 win for the Boys in Blue, assist king Maxi Moralez returned from injury, featuring for the second 45’ of the match. His substitution for Alexandru Mitriță allowed the game to turn in NYCFC’s favor. His assist to Tinnerholm on 53’ allowed the team the go-ahead goal and earned his 50th assist for the City.

In the postgame interviews, he expressed that he was ready to play, and his leg is feeling better. Now that he recovered quicker than expected he’s feeling 100% and looking forward to the match on Wednesday.

When asked about his time on the pitch, Moralez said: “I came in for that reason to give the team another look and change it up. Luckily, we were able to get the game winning goal quickly once I came in and obviously personally for me that was great.”

Revolution Form Check

City prepares to take on the New England Revolution who are coming off a 1-1 draw against the Red Bulls on Saturday.

Their match against the Red Bulls extended their seven-game unbeaten streak in regular season play, with a record of 1W and 2D since the restart.

Bruce Arena’s side lie in sixth place in the standings with 11 points and NYCFC know they can go ahead of them with the victory on Wednesday night and potentially pass over the MLS Playoffs line.

Last Time

The teams’ last two meetings in September 2019 ended with wins for home teams. NYCFC won the first meeting of last season 2-1 over New England, however, in their second meeting the Revolution beat City 2-0.

In their first match, both NYCFC goals were scored by Jesus Medina on 70’ and 90+6’ after coming off the bench with 30 minutes remaining in the game, while the Revolution came back in their second face off with goals from Bunbury and Bou.

However, at the time City were unable to be passed for first place, earning them the top seed from the East and CONCACAF Champions League qualification for the first time in the Club’s history.

How to Watch / Listen

Tune into FOX Sports Go for NYCFC’s upcoming match with radio commentary in English and Spanish at NYCFC.com/Radio.

Live TV coverage is available on the Fox Sports GO app – visit NYCFC.com/Yes to read instructions on how to tune in.

On a related note, to find out how Ian Joy and Joe Tolleson are covering games in 2020, watch Episode 12 of our mini-docuseries “2020” which provides a fly-on-the-wall insight into the YES Network coverage from the Columbus win.

Watch 2020 Episode 12.