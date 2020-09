2020 is a new mini-documentary series charting New York City FC’s course on and off the field through an unprecedented year.

Look out for new episodes as NYCFC return to play.

In episode 12 of 2020 presented by EA Sports, YES Network announcers, Ian Joy and Joe Tolleson, give us a behind the scenes look at their return to a broadcast booth for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.