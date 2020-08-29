Match Recap | NYCFC 3-1 Chicago Fire

NYCFC Goals: Parks 16', Tinnerholm 53', Ring 75'

Chicago Fire Goals: Pineda 45+2'

Quick Read

New York City FC made it back-to-back wins inside a week, thanks to an emphatic 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire at Red Bull Arena.

Goals from Keaton Parks, Anton Tinnerholm and Alex Ring did the damage for the Boys in Blue who moved ahead of their opponents in the standings as a result.

Putting the icing on the cake, Maxi Moralez returned from injury, playing the second 45' and completing his 50th MLS assist.

Match Recap

Both sides came into this meeting at Red Bull Arena hoping to make it two wins in a week.

Head Coach Ronny Deila named an unchanged lineup from the one which began Monday night’s 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew SC.

This consistency was rewarded with a fluent start from the Boys in Blue as they began putting pressure on Connor Sparrow’s goal from the first whistle.

With NYCFC aiming to leapfrog Chicago in the standings with a win, Mitriță found Héber with a dangerous through ball on 2’. The Brazilian saw his shot saved and Keaton Parks was unlucky to have his effort on the rebound blocked by a covering defender.

That lively start continued and on 16’, NYCFC scored the opening goal.

Once again, Mitriță was involved, as the Romanian slipped through Parks who took on his shot first time, clipping a shot from the right side of the box across the goalkeeper into the far corner.

That was his second MLS goal for NYCFC and the lead was no less than the home team deserved.

On 29’ there was a strong penalty appeal when Jesus Medina was barged over in the box, but the referee opted not to award a spot kick, despite the Paraguayan’s protestations.

Johnson made a strong save in first half stoppage-time which looked like it would keep his side in front going in at the interval, but Pineda had other ideas, finishing from close range on 47’ after he was left unmarked six yards out off a set piece.

It was a disappointing concession which left it 1-1 at the break, but City were boosted by the return of Maxi Moralez who joined the match as a second half substitute in place of Mitriță.

The introduction of Moralez turned the game decisively in NYCFC’s favor as the Argentine magician took hold of the game, assisting the go-ahead goal on 53’.

Heineken Man of the Match Anton Tinnerholm was the benefactor, drilling home with confidence for his first goal of the season after Maxi found him on the right corner of the box.

2-1 became 3-1 on 75’ when Ring made it two goals at Red Bull Arena inside a week, with a brilliant improvised volley from Tinnerholm’s assist, sending the ball back where it came from to cap in an impressive showing from the Boys in Blue.

Next up, it’s New England on the road on Wednesday night as the Boys in Blue look to make it nine points out of nine.

Heineken Man of the Match

As voted on Twitter: Anton Tinnerholm (46%)

How We Lined Up

What's Next

New York City FC take on the New England Revolution on Wednesday night at 8:00PM ET (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).