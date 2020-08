New York City FC are back in action tonight at Red Bull Arena, hosting the Chicago Fire.

Ronny Deila will once again be without Sebastien Ibeagha and Gedion Zelalem for the match.

Tonight's game kicks off at 7:30PM ET (YES Network - pregame from 7:00PM ET / NYCFC.com/Radio).

Not Medically Cleared

Sebastien Ibeagha

Gedion Zelalem