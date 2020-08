Seven episodes in and still rocking! The Cooligans take a look back at NYCFC's previous two matches, a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls and a 1-0 win against the Columbus Crew. Plus Alexis and Christian preview the Boys in Blue's match against the Chicago Fire.

Take a seat, grab a cold beverage, and settle in for another episode of NYCFC at Home with The Cooligans presented by El Jimador!