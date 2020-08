New York City FC got back to winning ways with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over the Eastern Conference leaders, Columbus Crew SC. Alex Ring scored the only goal of the night on the hour mark after Héber overturned possession deep in opposition territory and fed the captain for a tap-in. That was enough to give City a second victory of the 2020 regular season in NYCFC's first game hosting at Red Bull Arena in phase 1 of the MLS restart.