Match Recap | Red Bulls 1-0 NYCFC

Red Bulls Goals: Duncan 59'

NYCFC Goals:

Quick Read

New York City FC fell to a narrow defeat to the Red Bulls in their first match since the MLS regular season restart.

Kyle Duncan settled the derby with the only goal on the hour, which was adjudged to have crossed the line following video review.

Match Recap

The 17th Hudson River Derby promised to be like no other before it.

With no supporters present for the start of Phase 1 in the resumption to the MLS regular season, Red Bull Arena was the venue to host this latest meeting of local rivals.

Although the Red Bulls had enjoyed the best of this fixture in its early runnings, NYCFC had worked to turn the tide in recent times, with NYCFC winning 4 of the last eight derby matches, losing just two.

Ronald Matarrita became the fifth NYCFC player to reach a century of MLS appearances for the Boys in Blue this year - as part of the 3-5-2 formation preferred by Head Coach Ronny Deila.

That allowed Héber to partner Taty Castellanos in attack, with Jesus Medina, Keaton Parks and Alex Ring across the midfield ahead of Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm and a three-back of Alex Callens, Maxime Chanot and James Sands.

City made the stronger start and enjoyed some good early looks on goal, including a set piece which Maxime Chanot met with a strong header, forcing a good save by former Blue Ryan Meara.

Héber was an especially lively presence in the first 45’ on his return from the injury which limited his involvement in the bubble. The Brazilian had a couple of half chances, with his best strike flying just the wrong side of the post into the side netting, as the interval approached.

City were indebted to Sean Johnson after the U.S. international pulled off an incredible fingertip save from Danny Royer’s strike on 36' to keep it 0-0 going in at halftime.

After the break, Deila will have hoped for his side to make a similar start to the one they made in the first 45’ but they couldn’t repeat it, falling behind to a freak goal by Kyle Duncan on 59’.

Duncan’s shot was hit firmly at Johnson but Sean would’ve been disappointed not to hold it initially, but it had looked as though he rescued the situation on the goalline.

Sadly, that wasn’t how referee Allen Chapman saw it after a lengthy video review, eventually awarding the goal which consigned NYCFC to the narrowest of defeats.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

New York City FC hosts Columbus Crew SC at Red Bull Arena on Monday, August 24 at 7:00PM ET (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).