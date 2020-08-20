Injury Report | Derby Day Team News

New York City FC will again be without Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Gedion Zelalem for tonight’s return to MLS regular season action vs. Red Bulls.

Isi’s hamstring injury sustained vs. Toronto FC at the MLS is Back Tournament will keep him out, while Zelalem has been missing with a knee issue since his substitute appearance early on in Orlando.

Maxi Moralez remains questionable with a calf issue.

Tonight's match kicks off at 7:00PM ET (YES Network / NYCFC.com/Radio).

